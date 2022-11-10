Virat Kohli Hits Timely Fifty vs Eng During T20 World Cup 2022, Semi Final

Kohli who came to bat after KL Rahul departs after making five runs has played 38 balls and completed his half-century.

New Delhi: Indian star batter Virat Kohli smashed a half-century against England in the T20 World Cup 2022, semi-final match on Thursday. Kohli who came to bat after KL Rahul departs after making five runs has played 39 balls and completed his half-century. England has opted to the ball after winning the toss in Adelaide Oval.

Continuing his fine form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli achieved another milestone in his career as the former India captain completed 100 fours in the competition. Kohli is the first India batter and third overall to complete century of fours after Tillakaratne Dilshan (111) and Mahela Jayewardene (101).

Kohli’s milestone came against England in the semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. So far, India have lost three wickets after being put inti bat first by England captain Jos Buttler.

England made two changes, bringing in Phil Salt and Chris Jordan in place of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood. India are unchanged and have picked Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.