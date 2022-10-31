LIVE | Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Updates

A day after India lost against South Africa at the Optus stadium in Perth, former India skipper Virat Kohli came up with an Instagram post where he slammed a fan for making a video of his hotel room without his consent. Kohli, who is the premier batter of the side, wrote that he was appalled after seeing the video that is now going viral on the social sphere. The Indian cricketer also stated that he is not okay with such levels of ‘fanaticism’. Finally, he made an appeal to his fans asking them to respect the privacy of others.Also Read - Virat Kohli: Strangers Inside Virat Kohli's Room, Cricketer Gets paranoid By The Action | Watch Video

Also Read - Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Finch, Marsh Look To Break The Stranglehold For AUS vs IRE

Also Read - Virat Kohli SLAMS Fan, Media in VIRAL Insta Post Over Intruding His Privacy During T20 World Cup 2022

Live Updates

  • 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Updates: ICC issues on privacy breach matter

    “The ICC is incredibly disappointed by the gross invasion of privacy suffered by a member of the Indian traveling party at the Crown Perth, during their team’s pre-event preparation ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. We continue to work with event hotels and security providers to ensure that this remains an isolated incident and player privacy is fully respected at all times.”

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Updates: Crown Perth has apologized to Virat Kohli and they have removed the person involved in this from the crown account.

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Updates: In a couple of days, India takes on Bangladesh at Adelaide, and there are forecasts of rain in that match.

  • 1:15 PM IST

  • 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE | Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Updates: Reports suggest that the issue has not been raised with the ICC as yet. It would be interesting to see if BCCI raises this with cricket’s apex body.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Updates: The clip was originally posted on TikTok by an unidentified user with a caption that said “King Kohli’s hotel room”. It scanned through the room where Kohli was staying.

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Updates: The incident took place at the team’s hotel in Perth, where India played their previous group game, against South Africa. The name of the hotel is rumoured to be the ‘CrownPerth’. Warner has tagged the name of the hotel which is located in Perth.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Updates: Follow India.com for all the latest on this developing story. Kohli has truly set the social space on fire with his reaction on the viral hotel video.

  • 12:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Updates: This is not the first time Kohli has made a point on social space. He has done it in the past and also found support.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Updates: Meanwhile, India will look to get back to winning ways at Adelaide in their next game against Bangladesh.