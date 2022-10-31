LIVE | Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Updates

A day after India lost against South Africa at the Optus stadium in Perth, former India skipper Virat Kohli came up with an Instagram post where he slammed a fan for making a video of his hotel room without his consent. Kohli, who is the premier batter of the side, wrote that he was appalled after seeing the video that is now going viral on the social sphere. The Indian cricketer also stated that he is not okay with such levels of 'fanaticism'. Finally, he made an appeal to his fans asking them to respect the privacy of others.