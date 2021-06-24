Southampton: It is no secret that Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli are very close to each other and have known one another since the U19 days. Today, they are the biggest cricketers on the globe, but their friendship has remained the same if anything – it has gotten better with time. Kohli and Williamson – now captains of the respective sides – went at loggerheads during the World Test Championship final. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Reckons Losing Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Early in WTC Final Put Pressure on India

After six days, Williamson's New Zealand emerged on top as they beat the Kohli-led India by eight wickets. After the high-octane inaugural WTC final at Southampton, Kohli in a heartwarming gesture walked up to Williamson and hugged him. The moment shared between the two cricketing icons is winning the internet, as expected.

Here is the picture and the top comments:

Picture of d day 4 me, being humble even after winning d #worldtestchampionshipfinal as a Captain is a hallmark of a gentleman of a cricketer #Williamson 👏 Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on winning and tough luck team India, there is a need for few changes going ahead #WTCFinal2021 pic.twitter.com/dsGCDImg6X — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 23, 2021

#WTCFinal@imVkohli

This is sprit of game This is Indian team and Virat Kohli’s respect for cricket

Virat Kohli hugs Kane Williamson after New Zealand’s match win pic.twitter.com/Fa2pN4Dfaa — Nitin Sharma (@NitinKu80690057) June 24, 2021

Two greats with a lot of respect for each other #Cricket #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/clM4nX2mi2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 23, 2021

Two Champs in Single frame🏆🏆 but luck favours one that’s it. Congratulations NZ Always feel like Williamson is very close to our people. Hard Luck Virat Kohli 💔#WTC2021Final #IndVNz pic.twitter.com/Yrwc3OpVP0 — Siva Harsha || S/H 📽️🎥 (@SivaHarsha_1) June 23, 2021

“First up, a big congratulations to Kane and his team. They’ve shown great consistency and heart, and pull off a result in three days. They put us under pressure throughout the Test and did extremely well to win,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.