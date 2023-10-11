Home

‘KING’ Kohli Hugging Naveen During Ind vs Afg ODI WC 2023 Match Goes VIRAL – WATCH

India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023: Kohli's gesture towards Naveen is priceless.

Virat Kohli Hugs Naveen ul Haq (Image: X)

Delhi: Who can forget the feud Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq had during the edition of the Indian Premier League? The ICC World Cup 2023 game between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi was promoted on these two cricketers. But amid all the speculation of what may happen when the two face-off on the cricket field? So, when Kohli pinched a single and went to the other end, he hugged Naveen, who was on his follow back to his run-up. The moment is now being loved by fans and they are reacting to it on social space. Here are some of the comments.

Virat Kohli & Naveen-ul-haq hugged each other👍❤️ Gambhir surely wont be happy😎 pic.twitter.com/L4dXbGU1BH — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) October 11, 2023

But earlier, the rivalry between the two was visible whenever the crowd was chanting ‘Kohli Kohli’ and it took a new level when in the 49th over Virat Kohli furiously reacted after wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul missed Naveen’s run out.

During the 49th over that was being bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Naveen played a ball to the deep and managed to steal a double. Kohli threw the ball back to KL Rahul but it was not enough to dismiss the pacer, who dived to make it into the crease.

Kohli and Naveen’s rivalry goes back to IPL 2023 when both cricketers got into a heated spat during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow.

At the time of filing the copy, Kohli was unbeaten on 43 off 48 balls and India is cruising currently. India are 255 for two in 33 overs.

