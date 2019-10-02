India skipper Virat Kohli is extremely popular among his fans and enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. After Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, the current Indian captain is undoubtedly the most followed cricketer in the sub-continent.

Such has been the craze from fans that some have even been successful at breaching through the security cover just to touch their superstar.

On Wednesday, after the last session of the first Test against South Africa was abandoned thanks to heavy rain in Visakhapatnam, Kohli met one of his fans who tattooed the captain’s jersey number and achievements on his body.

Touched by the gesture, Kohli, who recently became India’s most successful captain in Test cricket, embraced him and also took a close look at the pictures on the fan’s chest.

The shirtless fan – Pintu Behra – of also got all of Kohli’s landmarks in his career including the 2008 Under-19 World Cup win, 2013 Arjuna Award and the 2017 Padma Shri.

Kohli notched up the scores of an unbeaten 79 and 9 runs during the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa. As a captain, he has the chance to lead India to a second consecutive Test series win in the World Test Championship. India bagged 120 points from their two-Test series against the West Indies.

Kohli has featured in 79 Tests for India, accumulating 6,749 runs at an average of 53.14. He also holds 25 centuries and 22 half-centuries to his name in the longest format. The 30-year-old has a high score of 243 in this format.