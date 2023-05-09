Home

Virat Kohli Hugs Suryakumar Yadav After MI Batter’s Heroics vs RCB in IPL 2023 Match; Heartwarming PIC Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: While some fans are lauding Kohli's gesture, others are using images of the two cricketers of the past where they got into an altercation in a way to show how times have changed.

Mumbai: Virat Kohli has faced immense criticism for his behavior on-field during this IPL season, but on Tuesday – he won hearts at the Wankhede stadium despite the loss against MI. After the humiliating loss, Kohli walked up to Suryakumar Yadav – who hit a breathtaking 83 off 35 balls – and hugged him. Kohli appreciating Suryakumar is being loved by fans who are reacting. While some fans are lauding Kohli’s gesture, others are using images of the two cricketers of the past where they got into an altercation in a way to show how times have changed.

Here are the pictures where you can see Kohli hug Suryakumar:

Picture of the day.♥️💙 King Kohli appreciated The phenomenal, The unstoppable Suryakumar Yadav for his magnificent freaky innings👑🔥 A nice gesture from the King🙌 @imVkohli @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/z9adls3TCU — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) May 9, 2023

Surya’s knock also ensured he was the man of the match.

“Much needed from team’s point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this. I mean they come up with a plan. They tried to make me hit to the bigger part. Take the pace off and bowl slow. I said Nehal let’s hit it hard and hit it into the gaps and run hard. Your practice has to be the same what you intend to do in matches. I know where my runs are. We have open net sessions. I know my game. I don’t do anything different,” Surya said at the post-match presentation.

MI has now zoomed to the third spot with two points against RCB. They have now registered six wins from 11 games.

