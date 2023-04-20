Home

Virat Kohli: I Felt Like I Wasted A Year And A Half Chasing Another Century

Virat Kohli is currently the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2023 with 279 runs from six games. He has scored four fifties so far.

Virat Kohli is in brilliant form in the ongoing IPL. (Image: Twitter/ IPL)

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli recalled the time when he felt he had wasted a year and a half for an international century. Kohli was referring to his maiden T20I hundred that came against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

Prior to that century, Kohli had not scored any ton in international cricket for close to three years and his 122 not out against Afghanistan was his 71st overall. Since then, Kohli hasn’t looked back and scored five centuries across formats.

“I felt like I wasted a year and a half of my life chasing another century,” Kohli said during an interview with Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema. “A year and a half, I was so desperately for this moment (his hundred) and it didn’t even last for a second and its gone.

“And when it happened, it went up like this and fell off. And I laughed and told myself, ‘man I was stuck in the loop for this?’. I was like what a stupid guy I am,” Kohli added. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper also felt it was a great learning experience for him and felt that enjoying the game is much more important.

“It was a great lesson for me in that moment. Just be focus to the game and enjoy your craft, thats it,” he added. Uthappa asked Kohli if he was hard on himself during those one and half years to which the right hander replied, “I was very hard on myself.”

“I was over practising, trying to over train, constantly tired. I was overthinking about my batting, about the team’s performance. Suddenly I realised, something wass way off,” added Kohli.

The only player to play all the 15 seasons for a single franchise, Kohli’s best season came in 2016. Not only he finished as the highest run-getter in that season with 963 runs, the then RCB skipper also hit four centuries to his name and took the franchise to the final.

“I myself feel that my performance in 2016 IPL was abnormal,” added Kohli, who is having a good time in the ongoing IPL 2023. Kohli hs so far hit four half centuries this season and scored 279 runs from six games. He is second in the Orange Cap holders list behind RCB teammate Faf du Plessis.

