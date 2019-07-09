India vs New Zealand: India captain Virat Kohli is his secret fast bowler and he has admitted that in interviews in the past. During the pre-match presser ahead of the New Zealand game, Kohli said that he is a lethal bowler when asked about dismissing Kane Williamson 11 years back. Kohli was pompous and with a lot of pride, he answered the journalist. Ahead of the high-octane semi-finals, Kohli was spotted imitating Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action. To be honest, he does a decent job as he also celebration after rolling his arm over like Bumrah would.

Meanwhile, India does not have the edge over New Zealand in WC head-to-head. Wile the Kiwis have won four times, while India has won thrice. The update is that New Zealand has won the toss and has opted to bat first. It was a tricky call and Williamson admitted that.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah