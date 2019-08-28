India vs West Indies: Whatever he touches turns into gold, Midas Touch are things you must have heard before, but Indian skipper Virat Kohli did it, literally like he does all the time with the bat. The Indian captain was spotted reading a book in the dressing room during the first Test at Antigua. Soon the picture of Kohli reading a book surfaced on the internet and fans found out that he was reading a book titled ‘Detox Your Ego’. The book is now sold out on Amazon.

Earlier, Kohli also got trolled over the picture where fans felt Rohit Sharma had given him the book as they were apparently having a rift which they have denied time and again. Kohli found century-making form after the World Cup where he managed five half-centuries but the ton eluded him. He slammed back to back tons against hosts West Indies in the ODIs. He also became the joint-most successful Indian Test captain with MS Dhoni with the win at Antigua. India beat West Indies by a record 368-run margin.

Kohli scored a crucial 51 in the second innings at Antigua as Rahane made a brilliant comeback to the Test side as he hot a fifty followed by a ton. Bumrah and Ishant picked five wickets in an innings in the Test.