Virat Kohli in Alibaug Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 With Actress Anushka Sharma For THIS Reason – Check DEETS

Asia Cup 2023: Kohli and Anushka paid Rs 1.15 Cr in stamp duty for the conclusion of the deal, which was registered last week.

Virushka in Alibaug

Alibaug: Premier India batter Virat Kohli, who is on a break ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, is spending his time with his wife Anushka Sharma in Alibaug. The power couple are in Alibaug for the contruction of their new house in an eight-acre land. The couple jointly bought the property in two seperate deals as reported by The Economic Times. The report also revealed that the land parcels – 2.54 acres and 4.91 acres – cost them around Rs 19.24 Cr. Alibaug is also famous for hosting top personalities from the Bollywood as well. Kohli and Anushka paid Rs 1.15 Cr in stamp duty for the conclusion of the deal, which was registered last week.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Alibaug to begin construction of their new house on 8 acres of land. pic.twitter.com/5CVNtz5vcv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 14, 2023

Kohli would now be a part of the Asia Cup squad and would join the camp on August 23 ahead of the tournament in Bangalore. He would be the key to India’s fortunes this season.

In the ODI series in the Carribbean, Kohli didn’t bat in the first match while was rested in the next two. Kohli wasn’t named in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies and is also not a part of the Ireland series as well that starts on August 18.

Kohli’s future assignments are the Asia Cup, ODI series against Australia and the ICC World Cup at home. Meanwhile, Kohli and Babar will face each other on September 2 in an Asia Cup game in Kandy.

