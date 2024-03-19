By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Virat Kohli In Royal Challengers Bangalore’s New Jersey Ahead Of Unbox Event In Bengaluru
Virat Kohli's picture in the RCB jersey is now going viral all across the social media.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s picture in the new Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey is going viral all across the social space ahead of the RCB unboxing event. This is the kit that Faf du Plessis and company will be wearing in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2024.
Virat Kohli in RCB’s new jersey. pic.twitter.com/NqifbIzQNJ
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 19, 2024
