Home

Sports

Virat Kohli In Royal Challengers Bangalore’s New Jersey Ahead Of Unbox Event In Bengaluru

Virat Kohli In Royal Challengers Bangalore’s New Jersey Ahead Of Unbox Event In Bengaluru

Virat Kohli's picture in the RCB jersey is now going viral all across the social media.

Virat Kohli in new RCB jersey (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s picture in the new Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey is going viral all across the social space ahead of the RCB unboxing event. This is the kit that Faf du Plessis and company will be wearing in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2024.

Virat Kohli in RCB’s new jersey. pic.twitter.com/NqifbIzQNJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 19, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.