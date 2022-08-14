Harare: Virat Kohli may be out of form, without an international century for over two years but he still remains one of the best batters of the generation. And while the world waits in anticipation for Kohli’s next century, Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza has given a massive compliment to the former India captain. Raza compared Kohli with legends like Tiger Woods and Muhammad Ali.Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli; Aaqib Javed Reckons Hardik Pandya Would Make Difference During India-Pakistan Game

"Virat bhai is an all-format player. I would like to put Virat in the same bracket as Tiger Woods and Muhammad Ali, these people kind of revolutionised their sports, they thought outside the box and they tried something new which was later followed by everybody," he said while speaking to cricket enthusiast Anis Sajan on his YouTube channel.

"Cricket was always about fitness and XYZ but the way Virat took that part(fitness) of the game forward for the younger generation to follow, that is commendable and people should give him enough credit for that," Sikander further added.

When Sikander was asked what advice would he give to out-of-form Kohli, he said, ” I don’t think that I am experienced enough to give advice to a guy who has got close to 16-20 thousand career runs, What do I tell him? I can tell him nothing”.

He further added, “People should stay silent and let the man(Virat) have peace, leave him alone and he will find his peak again”.

Kohli will not be part of the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe for the ODI series. He will be seen in action for India in the upcoming Asia Cup.