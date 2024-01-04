Virat Kohli, Indian Cricket Team Present Dean Elgar Farewell Gift After India Draw Test Series With South Africa

Home

Dean Elgar played 86 Tests for South Africa and scored 5347 runs including 14 hundreds. He had also led the Proteas before Tenba Bavuma became the captain.

Rohit Sharma presents Dean Elgar with an autographed jersey. (Image: BCCI)

Cape Town: The Indian cricket team presented an autographed jersey to South African Dean Elgar who played his final Test match on Thursday. Elgar, a veteran of 86 Tests and 5000-plus runs, called time on his career at the end of the series against India. Although he scored a majestic 185 in the first game in Centurion, the left-hander was unable to recreate the same magic in the second game which lasted less than two days. In the end, both India and South Africa shared the series 1-1.

India captain Rohit Sharma presented Elgar with the autographed jersey. Former India skipper Virat Kohli was seen handing Elgar his jersey. After losing the first Test by an innings and 32 runs, India bounced back with a seven-wicket win in the second Test.

