Virat Kohli, Indian Team Get Traditional Welcome In Dominica Ahead Of 1st Test | WATCH VIDEO

After losing World Test Championship Final against Australia by 209 runs. Team India will play their first Test match against West Indies for the next WTC cycle.

Dominica: Virat Kohli along with the Indian cricket team gets a traditional welcome at Dominica ahead of 1st Test match which will be played at Windsor Park Sports Stadium Dominica from July 17. The former India skipper has a huge fan following across the world because of his game.

Kohli was seen moving to the hotel and giving a ‘Thumbs Up’ gesture towards the person who was making the video. The video went viral on social spere in no time, here is the video:

The welcome for King Kohli in Dominica!!!pic.twitter.com/2DmDKshoEH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 9, 2023

The focus will be on Kohli and Rohit Sharma as both of them are under the scanner for their poor outings in the longest format of the game.

However, both Kohli and Rohit are not the part of T20I team against West Indies and Hardik Pandya will lead the T20I team in absence of regular skipper.

BCCI has already announced the squad for T20I, ODI and Test series against West Indies, here are the squads:

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

