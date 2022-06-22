Leicester: Looks like tour game versus Leicestershire would be cancelled after members of the Indian team could be carrying the virus. As per a report in the Times of India, Virat Kohli was infected with Covid after landing in the UK, but he has recovered.Also Read - LIVE Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Final Score, Ranji Trophy 2022 Updates: Jaiswal Hits Fifty; Mumbai in Control

"Yes, Virat Kohli was also affected by Covid after coming back from his Maldives vacation," a source told this newspaper.

"This now means that India's tour game against Leicestershire from June 24 won't be as intense as coach Rahul Dravid wanted it to be, since the medical advice is to not overload the players after they've suffered Covid-19. There could be more Covid cases in the team," the source further stated.

It would be unfortunate if Kohli has to miss the Test against England as he is a key member of the squad. There is still time for the Test and reports suggest Kohli has recovered.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin did not board the flight to the UK after testing positive for Covid.

The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England will get underway from July 1 to 5 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India are currently leading the five-match series against England 2-1 before the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford, slated to begin on September 10 last year, was postponed abruptly due to a fear of a Covid-19 outbreak in the visiting party.

Meanwhile, head coach Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer left for England from Bengaluru after participating in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which ended in a 2-2 draw.