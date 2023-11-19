Home

Sports

Virat Kohli INJURED? Ex-India Captain Skips Training Session Ahead of ODI WC 2023 Final vs Australia

Ind vs Aus: The unnecessary speculations sparked after Virat Kohli skipped the two optional training sessions on Friday and Saturday leading up to the summit clash.

Ahmedabad: Do not worry, Virat Kohli will certainly play the final on Sunday against Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium. The unnecessary speculations sparked after the former India captain skipped the two optional training sessions on Friday and Saturday leading up to the summit clash. On Wednesday, during semi-final 1 against New Zealand, Kohli had battled cramps but later fielded for the better part of the semi-final against New Zealand. He also went on to smash his 50th ODI century in front of Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

With the Indian team having a hectic travel schedule, the support staff has nicely managed the workload of the players and hence Kohli, along with all the first eleven pacers, were given rest on the day. None of the three pacers or Kohli took part in the two pre-final sessions at Motera.

Skipper Rohit, for the second day in a row, had a long and hard look at the strip and felt that there was a slight difference from the track on which they played against Pakistan on October 14.

“That wicket (Pakistan game), there was no grass on it. This wicket has some grass on it. That wicket looked a lot more drier than this one – I don’t know, maybe you know, I still haven’t looked today how the wicket is but from my understanding obviously it’s slightly going to be on the slower side.,” the skipper said.

Without a doubt, India will start hot favourites against five-time World Cup champions in what is expected to be a mouthwatering clash.

