  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli Instagram account active again after hours of disappearance, was it deactivated?

Virat Kohli Instagram account active again after hours of disappearance, was it deactivated?

Virat Kohli’s Instagram account was live again after disappearing overnight on Thursday. Not only the cricketer, but his brother Vikas Kohli’s Insta account also seemed to have been deactivated overnight.

Published date india.com Published: January 30, 2026 9:25 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
virat kohli
Virat Kohli Instagram account active again after hours of disappearance, was it deactivated?

Virat Kohli’s Instagram Account Active Again: After hours of disappearance, former India Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli’s Instagram account was live again on Friday. The news of Kohli’s account deactivation spread like wildfire on the internet. Fans flooded the social media platforms with screenshots of his Insta page. The Indian cricketer is one of the most followed athletes in the world. Surprisingly, Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli’s Insta account was also seen deactivated at midnight.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.