Edgbaston: Virat Kohli gave a pep talk to the Indian cricketers in a huddle before the start of the England innings during the fifth Test at Edgbaston on Saturday. Kohli spoke while Bumrah, who is leading India for the first time in Tests – listened along with the rest of the side. The visuals at Edgbaston just brought back memories of 2021 when Kohli was leading the side in the UK.

Kohli giving the team talk as Bumrah watches on. pic.twitter.com/vHk2UhePH0 — * (@deepcuv) July 2, 2022

Fans reacted to the video with heartwarming comments praising ‘team man’ Kohli for assisting Bumrah.

Earlier, it was crazy scenes during the closing stages of the first essay of India as Jasprit Bumrah took the England bowlers by storm with a quick-fire cameo off 16-ball 31 helped India go past 400 runs.

The English bowlers and Indian players including Virat Kohli at the dug-out were in shock by Bumrah’s aggressive nature as the India skipper for the 5th Test smashed all around the park and notched up 35 runs in Stuart Broad’s over, which happens to be the most expensive over in Test Cricket history.