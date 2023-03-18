Home

Virat Kohli Interacts With Young Fan At Mumbai Airport, Gives Him Autograph | WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli is currently a part of the Indian team that is playing an ODI series against Australia. India meet Australia on Sunday in the second game.

Virat Kohli gives an autograph to the young fan at Mumbai Airport. (Image: Twitter)

IND vs AUS: In a sweet gesture, star India batter Virat Kohli interacted with a young fan at the Mumbai Airport and also gave him a autograph on his shirt on Saturday. Kohli was a part of the Indian squad that departed for Visakhapatnam for the second ODI against Australia.

As the Indian team got down from the team bus at the airport, a young fan came to Kohli asking for an autograph. The former India skipper happily obliged the young soul, interacted with him and gave him his autograph on the back of his t-shirt.

The duo later posed for the shutterbugs waiting at the airport. The kid later showed Kohli’s autograph to the media. Meanwhile, Kohli will be seen in Visakhapatnam in the second ODI against Australia as India look to seal series. India are leading the three-match series 1-0 having won the first game in Mumbai.

As far as his game is concerned, Kohli was out for single digits against Australia in the first ODI. Before that the stylish right-hander ended his century drought in Tests with a fantastic 186 in the drawn fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

