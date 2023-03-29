Home

Virat Kohli IPL Records: Most Centuries to 7000 Runs – Milestones ex-Bangalore Skipper Can BREACH

IPL 2023: Kohli has milestones in his sight that would motivate him. His form would be a key factor for RCB's fortunes this season.

3 records that Virat Kohli could break in IPL 2023

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli is not just one of the leading run-getter in the history of the IPL, but also one of the finest white-ball cricketers of the generation. As the ex-RCB skipper gets ready for another season of the IPL, he has a lot to look forward to. Kohli has milestones in his sight that would motivate him. His form would be a key factor for RCB’s fortunes this season.

Here are the milestones he can breach:

Most IPL Centuries: Kohli did not have a single IPL ton to his name till 2015. In 2016, he turned things around as he slammed four tons in that season alone. He then hit one in 2019. Now, he has five. Chris Gayle with six centuries to his name is at the top of the tree. Kohli needs one to equal him and then another one to go past him. Can Kohli do it in this season?

100 Catches in IPL: Among active players, Kohli is at the second spot with 93 catches to his name. Rohit Sharma is at numero uno with 97 catches among active cricketers. While Kohli has the opportunity to go past Rohit to the three-figure mark where he will join Suresh Raina and Kieron Pollard.

First-Ever to 7000 IPL Runs: Yes, if Kohli has a good run, he could reach the 7000-run mark. He is currently on 6,624 runs to his name from 223 matches. Kohli needs another 376 runs to become the first player in the history of the IPL to reach the 7000-run mark.

RCB play their opener against MI on April 2.

