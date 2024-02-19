Home

Virat Kohli is a Very Humble Guy – Pakistan Star Naseem Shah

New Delhi: Pakistan young pacer Naseem Shah revealed that Virat Kohli is a very humble and simple guy while he is on the field. The pacer has played his T20I debut match against India in Asia Cup 2022 at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Naseem Shah bowled really well in his debut against India as he picked up KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav with figures of 4-0-27-2.

“Virat Kohli is such a big Star but he has no attitude – He is very humble & simple guy. When he is on the field, he is so focused and passionate but off the field, he is very humble” said Naseem Shah on Samaa TV.

Naseem Shah has been out of action since Asia Cup 2023, the pacer is currently on the road to recovery as he missed recently concluded ODI World Cup which was played in India on 2023.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli is also missing the ongoing Test series against England citing personal reasons and this is the first time since his debut that he is leaving the whole series.

India are currently leading in the Test series by 2-1 and now the focus will shift on fourth Test match which will be played at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi and this will be a do-or-die match for England and on the other hand, hosts India will look to win the match to seal the five-Test match series.

