New Delhi: Former India opener Aakash Chopra thinks Virat Kohli has not been at his imposing self of late. “From a personal and individual standpoint, you want to convert those 50s into 100s because you’ve got to save something for the rainy days as well. He’s not going through a bad patch of form, so to speak, in terms of runs, but when you see him bat, you don’t see the same Virat Kohli.Also Read - Game Recognises Game: Pakistan Players Praying For Virat Kohli's 71st Century While Playing in PSL

“He’s not imposing, he’s not dominating, he’s still scratching around, he’s scoring those runs and that’s what all great players do — we saw Sachin, Rahul — we’ve seen them accumulate runs, but he’s (Virat Kohli) not an accumulator, he’s an enforcer… but he’s not there yet.” Also Read - Virat Kohli Coming Back to Form Will Ease Things For New Captain Rohit Sharma: Ex India Pacer Ajit Agarkar

Chopra feels that now with Rohit Sharma becoming the white-ball captain, Kohli may have to adapt his game as per the philosophy of the new skipper. “But the one thing I actually want to see, is now Rohit Sharma will have his stamp of authority and the brand of cricket that he wants to play. Virat Kohli has to be a part of the same philosophy. And once you have a different philosophy in place, sometimes it just liberates you, because you are not really thinking about, ‘Ok, I need to score or I need to do this. This is what all of us have to do together.’ Also Read - IND vs WI: If Virat Kohli Decides to Break His Records, What Will Happen to Opposition ?- Reetinder Singh Sodi

“And that is what I am waiting to see, whether it unleashes and liberates Virat Kohli, no matter you get out on 50 but score that 50 off 55 balls, don’t worry about scoring a century, finishing games off, as a captain, you’ve done it all this while. It’s no longer your only job, your job description has changed a little.”

India’s white-ball series against the West Indies begins with the three-match ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from February 6. It will be followed by a three-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from February 16.