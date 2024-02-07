Home

Virat Kohli is Best, Rohit Sharma Most Dangerous Batter in World – Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami recently claimed that Virat Kohli is the best batter in the world and Rohit Sharma is the most dangerous batter.

Mohammed Shami was ruled out of first two Tests vs England. (File Image)

Rajkot: India pacer Mohammed Shami is currently not part of the Test squad as he is getting his shoulder surgery done. But Shami has been following the ongoing series and in a recent interaction, he claimed that Virat Kohli is the best batter in the world and Rohit Sharma is the most dangerous batter. Rohit is leading India in the Tests against England, while Kohli, who is on a break for the first two Tests, is likely to return to the side in the third game in Rajkot.

“Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world. Virat has just broken a lot of records. I feel Virat is the best and Rohit Sharma is the most dangerous batter in the world,” Shami on CricketNext.

