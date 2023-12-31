Kohli Is Better Than Rohit In Test Cricket: Subramaniam Badrinath Slams India's Test Captaincy

Home

Virat Kohli Is Better Than Rohit Sharma In Test Cricket: Subramaniam Badrinath Slams India’s Test Captaincy

Under Virat Kohli's leadership, India was the number-one Test team for multiple years.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath questions Rohit Sharma’s captaincy after India’s loss in the recently concluded 1st Test match against South Africa. The India opener was not seen in his regular form as he got dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in both innings at Centurion.

Team India have now lost back-to-back four Test matches in SENA Countries. After the loss against South Africa, Badrinath slammed Indian captain Rohit for his batting and leadership against the Proteas. He also said that Virat Kohli should lead the Test team.

“Kohli has a great record as a test leader. He has scored more than 5000 runs with an average of 52 as a captain. He has 40 wins and 17 losses in 68 tests. He led us to a tremendous victory in the Australia series. He has the most wins as Test captain after Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh,” Subramaniam Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

Virat Kohli was arguably the best Test skipper for India as under his captaincy India played 68 Tests where the team won 40, loose 17 and 11 ended as the draw. His win percentage is over 58 percent as a skipper. Team India were the maiden WTC finalists under Kohli’s leadership.

“Why is he (Virat) not the captain of the Test team? I want to raise this valid question. He is a better test batter. There is no comparison between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He is a big player in terms of Test cricket. He has scored runs everywhere. Why is he not leading and a weaker player? As far as I am concerned, a weaker player who is not yet proven as an opener. He has been in and out. We can consider all of that. But I think Rohit Sharma has not proven himself as an opener outside India. Why is he there?” Badrinath added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.