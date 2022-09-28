Trivandrum: After the Australia T20Is, India gets ready to host South Africa with the first game starting tonight. While eyes will like always be on Virat Kohli, India would look to start the series on a winning note. Kohli, who faced heat over his batting for quite some time, hit back form during the Asia Cup. He smashed a century against Afghanistan and has looked like a different player against Australia. Former India fielding coach R. Sridhar reckons the break has helped Kohli and he now looks in a better space.Also Read - IND vs SA: After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Gets A Grand Welcome Ahead of 1st T20 In Thiruvananthapuram

"He is in a better space now. Like he admitted himself, he was probably not in the right frame of mind and now has got it in the right place. The break has done him wonders; the time spent with his family has done him wonders. And we saw what he could do right in the first game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup," Sridhar told Cricket.com.

Sridhar, who saw him batting at Hyderabad against Australia in the final T20I, hailed Kohli's mindset and reckons the king is back.

“After seeing him bat from ringside in Hyderabad, you can well and truly say that the king is back. Great mindset. He is fielding like a panther and his batting is brilliant. All in all, it augurs extremely well for Indian cricket going into the World Cup,” he added.

Given his experience, Kohli would be a key player for the side in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.