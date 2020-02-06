India captain Virat Kohli topped the list of the country’s most powerful celebrities based on brand values in a study conducted by a is a multinational consultancy firm based in New York City, Duff & Phelps.

According to their study, Kohli’s brand value rose by 39% to USD 237.5 million (mn) in 2019, making this the third consecutive year that the 31-year-old has topped the list. Second on the list in Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar with a brand value of USD 104.5 mn, at a growth of 55.3% – but it is still less than half of what Kohli’s brand valuation is.

Kumar replaces another Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone for the second spot from last year’s list.

Kohli is one of the four cricketers in the top-20 of the list with MS Dhoni coming in at ninth place with a brand valuation of USD 41.2 million. The former India skipper has made a three-place jump from last year’s rank of 12.

Sachin Tendulkar, not an active cricketer anymore, still has a powerful brand value and he is in the 15th position. Among current Indian cricketers, Rohit Sharma features in the list at number 20. In contrast to Kohli’s brand, Sharma’s brand is valued at $23 million.

Total value of the top 20 celebrity brands stands at USD 1.1 billion, with the top 10 contributing about 75% of the total value.

This is the fifth edition of the study by Duff and Phelps, titled Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019: “New is Gold.” The study provides a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrities based on brand values derived from their endorsement contracts.