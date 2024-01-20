Home

‘Virat Kohli Is One Of Best Players’: Ollie Robinson Ahead Of India vs England Test Series

Virat Kohli will likely to miss the Indian Test camp in Hyderabad as the cricketer will attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta Ceremony which will take place on January 22.

New Delhi: England pacer Ollie Robinson opened up on Virat Kohli ahead of the Test series against India. When last time India played England in the Test series in England, both Kohli and Robinson were part of an on-field verbal spat.

Robinson lavished praise on Kohli by saying him the best player but he also said that Kohli has a big ego. Kohli was recently featured in the T20Is against Afghanistan where the former India captain scored 29 runs off 16 balls. In the third clash, Kohli got out on a golden duck.

Robinson said he can’t remember what Kohli said to him. “I actually saw the video of me walking out to bat at Lord’s a couple of days ago. I think [Mohammed] Siraj bowled the ball that hit length and hit me in the chest. And in the video, all the Indian players surround me and Kohli is saying… well, I can’t remember what he said,” Robinson told ESPNCricinfo.

“You always want to play against the best players, don’t you? And you always want to get the best players out. Kohli is one of those. He’s got a big ego and I think playing on that, especially in India, where he is going to want to dominate and score runs, playing on the fact we’ve had battles in the past, is exciting.”

Team India will assemble in Hyderabad today for the prepration camp of England series which will start from January 25 and there are chances that former India captain will join the Indian squad after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratisthan Ceremony which is scheduled to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya.

