India Capable…Kohli Is One Who Could Drive This: David Lloyd On England’s Approach In Tests

The 'Bazball' method has totally changed the way of batting as the side has won seven out of eight tests including a historic win at Rawalpindi against Pakistan.

New Delhi: Former Australia cricketer David Lloyd lavished praise on Virat Kohli’s batting style and compare the Indian batting star with Ben Stokes &Co. England cricket team has totally changed in terms of form and playing style after Ben Stokes’ captaincy and Bendum Mc Cullum’s coaching the team has dramatically changed the way they play red ball cricket.

In his column for Daily Mail former England cricketer David Lloyd reckons that while England’s methods are not new, India is another side that can resort to such gameplay. Cricketer-turned-commentator stated:

“It is not totally new, of course. The Australian team of the 90s were very positive and the great West Indian sides were full of exhilarating stroke-makers. I reckon a team capable of this style now is India. They have all the tools. There has been a suspicion that Indian batters are stats driven but Virat Kohli is one who could drive this.”

In the first test match against Pakistan hosts (England) were seen in lethal form as they smashed 657 runs in the first innings and 264\7 before declaring the innings.

However, Babar & Co. was unable to chase that total and crashed to 268 all out. England has conceded the early lead.

“I think Pakistan were spooked by that declaration from Stokes. The onus was on them to go for it and they did show positive intent for a large part of their chase but towards the end I’m not sure whether they knew whether they knew whether to stick or twist. I don’t think anyone expected Stokes to call England in at tea on the fourth day, certainly not Babar Azam.”

Pakistan will now play the second test match against England on December 09, 2022 at Multan Stadium, Multan.