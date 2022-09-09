New Delhi: The much-awaited 71st international century happened for Virat Kohli in Dubai against Afghanistan on Thursday. The ex-India captain looked in ominous touch as he hammered a breathtaking 122* of 61 balls. His innings were laced with 12 fours and six maximums. While the world could not stop hailing Kohli, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who has seen him grow from close quarters, reckoned that he is now a threat to anyone in the world.Also Read - Virat Kohli Steals Show With 71st Hundred; India Beat Afghanistan By 101 Runs in Super 4 Clash

“Virat Kohli is a threat to anyone in world cricket he plays like that,” Gambhir said. Also Read - Highlights IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, Cricket Score: Virat Kohli Stars With 71st Century; India Beat Afghanistan By 101 Runs

“Firstly I am grateful for how the day went today. Time away from the game gave me a good chance to sit back and observe a lot of things about me. I mentioned one special person – Anushka – who stood by me through these tough times and I mentioned her as she has seen the absolute raw side of me throughout all these months,” Kohli, who was awarded the man of the match said. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Finds Mojo and 71st Century as India Sign Off on Dismal Tournament

Kohli helped India post a massive total of 212 for 2 at the end of their innings.

Just as Kohli ended his century drought that came after 1020 days and 83 innings, he dedicated it to his wife Anushka Sharma and his daughter Vamika Kohli.

“I dedicate this hundred to my wife & my daughter,” said Kohli during the mid-innings break in an interview with Star Sports.

Kohli was going through a lean patch in his career, having failed to capitalise on the starts that he was getting consistently and had come under fire for failing to live up to the standards that he had once set for himself.

However, this will bring a huge sigh of relief to all his fans including the Indian team management ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.