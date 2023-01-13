  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan’s Dance Moves After India Beat Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens Steals Show | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan’s Dance Moves After India Beat Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens Steals Show | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Ind vs SL: While Kohli and Kishan flaunted their moves, the fans cheered them on and it seemed like a party has started.

Updated: January 13, 2023 9:21 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli RUNS, Virat Kohli IPL, Ishan Kishan, Ishan Kishan NEWS, Ishan Kishan age, Ishan Kishan updates, Ishan Kishan runs, Ishan Kishan records, Kolkata, Eden Gardens, Ind vs SL, Ind vs SL Schedule, Ind vs SL Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka ODIs, Cricket News
Kohli, Kishan Dance Moves

Kolkata: Moments after India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets on Thursday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan stole the show with their dance moves near the BC Roy clubhouse. While Kohli and Kishan flaunted their moves, the fans cheered them on and it seemed like a party has started. This is not the first time Kohli has been spotted dancing on a cricket field.

Also Read:

The video of Virat and Ishan dancing in front of the fans has gone viral on social media platforms. Here is the viral clip:

Kohli entertained the crowd with his moves in the opening ODI at Baraspara stadium in Guwahati as well.

While Kohli featured in both games for India, Kishan is yet to get a go.

Earlier, KL Rahul stepped up when it mattered the most to pull India out of a tricky stage by slamming his 12th ODI fifty and carrying them to a hard-fought win.

After Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets each to bundle out Sri Lanka for 215, the visitors’ bowlers reduced India to 86/4. But Rahul kept his calm and batted sensibly under pressure to make an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls, and struck a crucial 75-run partnership with Hardik Pandya to take India over the line with 40 balls to spare.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 13, 2023 9:16 AM IST

Updated Date: January 13, 2023 9:21 AM IST