Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan’s Dance Moves After India Beat Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens Steals Show | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Ind vs SL: While Kohli and Kishan flaunted their moves, the fans cheered them on and it seemed like a party has started.

Kolkata: Moments after India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets on Thursday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan stole the show with their dance moves near the BC Roy clubhouse. While Kohli and Kishan flaunted their moves, the fans cheered them on and it seemed like a party has started. This is not the first time Kohli has been spotted dancing on a cricket field.

The video of Virat and Ishan dancing in front of the fans has gone viral on social media platforms. Here is the viral clip:

Kohli entertained the crowd with his moves in the opening ODI at Baraspara stadium in Guwahati as well.

While Kohli featured in both games for India, Kishan is yet to get a go.

Earlier, KL Rahul stepped up when it mattered the most to pull India out of a tricky stage by slamming his 12th ODI fifty and carrying them to a hard-fought win.

After Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets each to bundle out Sri Lanka for 215, the visitors’ bowlers reduced India to 86/4. But Rahul kept his calm and batted sensibly under pressure to make an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls, and struck a crucial 75-run partnership with Hardik Pandya to take India over the line with 40 balls to spare.