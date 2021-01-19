The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a 18-member squad for the first two-Test of the four-match series against England. The Test series will start from February 5 in Chennai. Also Read - India's Predicted Squad For England Test Series: Kohli, Ishant Set to Return; Shami, Jadeja And Vihari Unavailable

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave after the first Test against Australia, has returned to the squad to lead the team. While senior pacer Ishant Sharma who missed out the Australia tour due to back injury also got his place back in the squad.

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya also returned to India's Test team set-up is expected to bowl with new bowling action in the Test series.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (subject to fitness after first Test), Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Standbys: KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar

Net bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, K Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar

