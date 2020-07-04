Amid the coronavirus lockdown – with no gyms opening up – cricketers are finding new ways to remain fit – be it India all-rounder Hardik Pandya or skipper Virat Kohli. Taking a cue from his seniors, India opener Mayank Agarwal posted a picture on his Instagram handle on Saturday where he can be seen in an upside-down pose while trying to balance his body – an exercise considered good for strengthening the core. Also Read - Virat Kohli Shares Workout Session, Performs Incredible Power Snatch While Listening to Punjabi Music | WATCH VIDEO

Mayank captioned the picture as, “On a scale of 1 to 10, the head rush I get when I’m trying to explore the ‘Upside Down’ is ELEVEN.” Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Turns 40: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Lead Birthday Wishes

But, unfortunately, his attempt backfired as Kohli and India pacer Ishant Sharma roasted him. While Kohli reacted in a hilarious fashion saying that it seems the lockdown has reached unbearable heights for Mayank, Ishant too, was not far behind as he asked how the world looked from that position. Lockdown has reached unbearable limits I guess,” Kohli wrote. “raje duniya ulti dikh rhi hai ya seedhi,” wrote Ishant.

Meanwhile, some cricketers after a stay at home for three months have resumed training like Rohit Sharma, Robin Uthappa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Shami.