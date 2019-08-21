India vs West Indies: India captain Virat Kohli and his team chilled out on the eve of the 1st Test against West Indies. Kohli and his men are making the most of their stay in the Caribbean and with the Tests coming up, it is time to get down to business. Kohli and his boys took the opportunity as they soaked themselves in the beach without their shirts. Kohli, Bumrah and Mayank’s abs were visible while the others seem to be behind the ninth ball in terms of the physice. Kohli took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the moment with his fans. He captioned the picture as, “Stunning day at the beach with the boys”.

View this post on Instagram Stunning day at the beach with the boys 🇮🇳👌😎 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 20, 2019 at 8:37pm PDT

Kohli has made it clear that his primary focus now would be the World Test Championship.

Speaking during the West Indies Players Association awards night on Monday, Kohli said, “The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It’s the right move and at the absolute right time.”

He further stated that the competition in Test cricket has witnessed a two-fold increase in the last couple of years and quashed the claims made all over that the longest format is losing its relevance and dying down. “People have been talking about Test cricket not being relevant or dying down. For me, the competition has gone up two-fold in the last couple of years.”