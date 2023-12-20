Home

'Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Watching This...': Anil Kumble Lashes Out On KKR For Buying Mitchell Starc For ₹24.75 crore

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League mini-auction set a new record on Tuesday for crossing INR 20 Crore for a single player in the auction. The auction was dominated by bowlers and Australia skipper Pat Cummins broke Sam Curran’s record of ₹18.5 crore from last year to become the first man to breach the ₹20 crore mark before Mitchell Starc beat him as the most expensive buy in IPL history.

“Well, I’m happy for the teams but I really feel that every franchise needs to set a limit on the money they will spend on an overseas player, or the bracket of foreigners. ₹20 crore is a mad amount. I know that these are quality players but Mitchell Starc being offered almost ₹25 crore is pretty surprising to say the least,” Kumble said while speaking on Jio Cinema.

“I mean, there is Jasprit Bumrah, right? He is the best all-format bowler in the world but just because he is already with a franchise, he cannot enjoy the perks on being part of an auction process. And someone like Starc, who hasn’t had the greatest form in T20Is, is earning a fortune. I can only imagine that someone like Virat Kohli or Bumrah must be watching this and thinking what is going on.”

