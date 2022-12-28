Top Recommended Stories
Virat Kohli Jets Off To Undisclosed Location For New Year 2023 Celebrations With Wife Anushka Sharma | Watch Video
Virat Kohli could manage just 45 runs in four innings against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series.
Mumbai: Following India’s 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh to end the year on a high, former skipper Virat Kohli was off to an undisclosed location with wife and actress Anushka Sharma to celebrate New Year 2023. The couple was spotted at the airport on Wednesday at midnight, the video of which went viral on social media.
Both Virat and Anushka kept it casual and posed for the media gathered at the airport. While Virat wore a white sweatshirt with denims, Anushka sported a a black turtleneck sweater top with jeans and a sling bag.
Virat didn’t had the best of series against Bangladesh In Tests. He scored just 45 runs in four innings. Meanwhile, Virat has been rested for the T20Is against Sri Lanka at home that starts next month. He is included for the ODIs against Sri Lanka.
