Virat Kohli Joins Indian Squad In Indore Ahead Of 2nd T20I | See VIRAL PHOTOS

Indore: India star batter Virat Kohli has joined the Indian squad in Indore ahead of the second T20I against Afghanistan which will be played in Holkar Stadium on Sunday. The former India captain has missed the 1st match due to personal reasons.

Kohli last played a T20I together in November 2022 during the T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide, their focus shifted towards ODIs and Tests in the 50-over World Cup year of 2023.

The photo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the net sessions has gone viral on social media, here are the pictures:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the practice session in Indore. pic.twitter.com/YHUsjetWKL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 13, 2024

India have already won the first T20I which was played in Mohali and now Rohit Sharma-led India will look to win the second T20I to win the series.

Dube’s stellar performance showcased his versatility, making a strong case as Hardik Pandya’s backup.

With the ball, he scalped a crucial wicket, dismissing Afghanistan’s captain Ibrahim Zadran with finesse. But it was with the bat that Dube truly shone, anchoring the innings with a career-best 60 runs, guiding India to victory with 15 balls to spare.

Jitesh Sharma, known for his explosive finishes in the IPL, entered the fray early in the ninth over and contributed impressive 31 off 20 balls.

Axar Patel, stepping into the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, played a pivotal role with his darting deliveries, finishing with figures of 4-0-23-2.

In a strategic move, Kuldeep Yadav was rested, giving Washington Sundar an opportunity. Washington’s economical spells in chilly conditions, showcased his versatility in different phases of the innings.

As the contest unfolded, Rohit Sharma’s decision to stick with Washington in the penultimate over proved crucial, despite a challenging grip for spinners. Washington’s steady performance, coupled with a missed chance for a tough return catch, added to the drama of a tightly contested match.

Rohit Sharma’s return as captain after a 14-month hiatus was marked by a mix-up with Shubman Gill, resulting in his run-out. However, the team’s overall dominance and the successful chase of a modest 159-run target brought smiles to the Indian camp.

