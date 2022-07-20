London: In the wake of Ben Stokes shock retirement from ODIs, the cricketing world has reacted very strongly. Now, ex-English captain Nasser Hussain has spoken on the issue and claimed that Stokes may have feared the worst with what is happening with Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson and that is the reason why he has thrown in the towel early.Also Read - Babar Azam Wants to See Virat Kohli Scoring Runs - Ex-Pakistan Captain Makes Heartwarming Comment

“Some might suggest 80% of Stokes is enough but the problem is that once you play at 80%, it can lead lead to a drop in performance in another format. Just look at what has happened to Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, for example. He doesn’t want to become stale,” Hussain wrote in his column on Daily Mail. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Head to France For Vacation - VIRAL PIC

Hussain also threw light on England’s recent ODI versus South Africa where Stokes was limping off after the first two balls. He added: “Compared to years gone by, when he was fully fit, Tuesday was drastically different. After a couple of balls he was limping off towards the side of the pitch, not fully maintaining his momentum through the crease and down it.” Also Read - Virat Kohli Has Too Much Experience, Should be in India's T20 WC Squad - Syed Kirmani

Speaking ahead of his last ODI game the all-rounder went firmer on his comments the previous day about an unsustainable schedule and felt the on-field product will suffer if nothing changes.

“We are not cars. You can’t just fill us up and we’ll go out there and be ready to be fuelled up again. We had a Test series and then the one-day team had a series going on at the same time — that was a bit silly,” Stokes told BBC’s Test Match Special.