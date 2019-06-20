Virat Kohli and KL Rahul ensured that young school kids had an unforgettable time in their presence as they attended a promotional event arranged by International Cricket Council (ICC) during the World Cup 2019 in England and UK. Ecstatic after meeting his little fans, Indian team skipper Kohli shared his joy and love for them with a special post on his official Twitter handle. He said there is honesty and commitment in whatever kids do. Kohli also added that the biggest learning is to “never forget the joy of playing” cricket.

“Spending time with kids is an absolute joy and an opportunity to contribute to their journey in some way. Such honesty and commitment in whatever kids do. So much to learn as well and the biggest learning is to never forget the joy of playing this great game,” Kohli tweeted.

Spending time with kids is an absolute joy and an opportunity to contribute to their journey in some way. Such honesty and commitment in whatever kids do. So much to learn as well and the biggest learning is to Never forget the joy of playing this great game. 😇😇 pic.twitter.com/7cHBCb9Arn — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2019



As a bunch of school kids waited patiently for their cricket clinic with the Indian cricketers, there was curiosity over who all will attend after a gruelling practice session ahead of their World Cup fixture against Afghanistan on Saturday.

And then suddenly, it was Hardik and Rahul standing at the staircase, ready to join the kids for the clinic arranged by the ICC. It was a chance for some “good optics” for the BCCI and at least the flamboyant all-rounder did way more than celebrity cricketers do at such events.



Rahul also did his bit giving throwdowns but Hardik’s involvement was distinctly much more. His interaction with the children was a sight to behold.

A little later, Rishabh Pant also joined the kids. World’s ‘best babysitter’ got a roar of approval as he sent some of those softballs outside the park. The Men in Blue currently sit at the fourth position in the World Cup standings with seven points. The Men in Blue have won three games so far and shared points with New Zealand as the fixture was abandoned due to rain.

India will next take on Afghanistan on June 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.