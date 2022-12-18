Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Trains in Nets Straight After India Win 1st Test vs Bangladesh at Chattogram | WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs Ban: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were in the nets batting trying to fine-tune their shots.

Chattogram: India strengthened its position in the World Test Championship by beating Bangladesh by 188 runs at Chattogram on Sunday. Despite the big win, the players were not ready to take a break – instead, some cricketers were spotted training in the nets straight after the emphatic win. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were in the nets batting trying to fine-tune their shots. The senior batters realise there is a big home season and the second Test coming up, they do not want to leave any stone unturned.

Here is the clip that is now going viral and fans are lauding their hardwork:

“We’ve been here for a while. The one-day series didn’t go how we wanted it to, the results didn’t go our way. It was important that we turned up and performed well in the Test series. It was a hard-fought Test match and we had to really work hard for this win. Really happy that we did that. It (pitch) did flatten out, it didn’t worry us but it looked like the batters were batting very comfortably and getting runs easily. Getting runs was very hard for the first three days. It was a slow pitch, not much in the wicket for batters to get runs easily,” KL Rahul said at the post-match presentation.