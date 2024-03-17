Home

Virat Kohli Lands In India To Play In IPL 2024, Set To Join RCB Training Soon – WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli has been out of cricketing action since the Afghanistan T20I series in January.

Virta Kohli upon his arrival in India.

New Delhi: Star batter Virat Kohli has finally arrived in India to join his teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). While most of his teammates have already checked in Bengaluru earlier this week, Kohli was the most high-profile face, who did not show up, creating a buzz over his availability for RCB in IPL 2024. It is understood, Kohli was with his family in the United Kingdom. Recently, he became a father for the second time in February.

THE GOAT HAS REACHED INDIA. 🐐 [Viral Bhayani] – The wait is over for all cricket fans….!!!!pic.twitter.com/Vs2SPrG984 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 17, 2024

