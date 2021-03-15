India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot on Sunday with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The Indian pacer shared the news with fans on social media with a couple of photos. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan 'Successfully' Undergoes Second Eye Surgery, Calls it 'Life Changing Experience'

Bumrah has been rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against England as he got married in Goa. There have been reports that it was a private ceremony with a guest list of very few close ones.

Virat Kohli led the Indian cricket fraternity to wish the couple on the special occasion. "Congratulations and God bless you both. Much love," Kohli left a comment on Bumrah's Instagram post.

Team India opener KL Rahul also congratulated the Bumrah and Ganesan. “Congratulations @jaspritb1 @sanjanaganesan Wishing you a healthy and happy married life,” Rahul wrote.

“Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 & @SanjanaGanesan. Wishing you both a very happy married life,” Suresh Raina posted.



Bumrah is expected to get selected in the three-match ODI squad against England. After the England series, the 27-year-old will join Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League which is scheduled to start on April 9.

Bumrah slipped to ninth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings as he didn’t get much bowling at the turning tracks in England series.

In the recently concluded Test series, Bumrah played two Tests in which he picked four wickets all of which came up in the first Test. He also missed the second Test as a part of the workload management policy. While in the third Test, he bowled only six bowlers in the entire game as the pitch was helping spinners which resulted in India’s favour as they won the match by 10 wickets.