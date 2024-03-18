Virat Kohli Leaves For Bangalore To Join RCB Camp Ahead Of IPL 2024 | Watch VIDEO

Home

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli has left for Bengaluru for the IPL preparation camp ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024. RCB will play the inaugural match of IPL where they will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

A video is going viral on social media where Virat Kohli is leaving the Mumbai airport to join RCB camp ahead of the marquee event. Here is the clip.

VIRAT KOHLI HAS LEFT MUMBAI. – HE’S ON HIS WAY TO BENGALURU…!!! 🐐pic.twitter.com/1X0lKwTWOd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 17, 2024

Kohli is back in India after taking a long break from cricket,he played his last T20I series against Afghanistan in January where he scored 29 & 0 in two matches. Kohli will join his teammates in Bengaluru ahead of the RCB ‘Unbox’ event. The event is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on March 19.

Virat Kohli with two centuries under his name scored 639 runs with a stunning average of 53.25 in 14 outings in the 2023 IPL season.

This IPL is important for Kohli as this is the last stint for India for the T20 World Cup and there are reports that he will not be the part of India’s squad for the T20 World Cup because of his strike rate.

The provisional squads for the T20 World Cup have to be sent to the ICC by the first week of May. India have been kept in Group A alongside Pakistan, USA and Canada. India will start their campaign against Canada on June 5.

