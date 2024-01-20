Virat Kohli Leaves For Hyderabad To Join India Camp Ahead Of England Test Series | WATCH VIDEO

Home

New Delhi: India star batter Virat Kohli has left for Hyderabad for the preparations of Test series against England which is scheduled to start from January 25. The former India captain was in Mumbai after finishing the recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan.

Test-bound Indian cricket team are supposed to assemble in Hyderabad for the preparations of Test series, the first Test match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The video of Virat Kohli from Mumbai airport has gone viral on the social sphere, here is the clip:

Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport. – The King heads to Hyderabad for the England Test series! 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/HvsYfQZn0E — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 20, 2024

