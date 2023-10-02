Home

Virat Kohli Leaves Indian Team Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Game Vs Netherlands – Reports

Based on reports, Virat Kohli sought permission from BCCI to be back home due to some personal reasons. India play Netherlands in the second warm-up game on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli flew back to Mumbai from Guwahati according to reports. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Star India batter Virat Kohli didn’t travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday for their second ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match, according to reports. Based on a Cricbuzz report, Kohli flew to Mumbai from Guwahati after seeking permission from the team management and is expected to join his teammates on Monday.

The Indian team were in Guwahati for their first warm-up game against England on Saturday. However, sudden heavy rains just five minutes before the start of play played spoilsport as both teams were robbed of much-needed match practice.

India play Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday for their second warm-up game. “Virat will rejoin the team soon,” a source was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz. Meanwhile, the rest of the players reached Kerala city after a four-hour flight on Sunday evening.

