On Tuesday, hosts India took on Australia at Mumbai in the first ODI and were asked to bat after the visitors won the toss. The hosts lost Rohit Sharma early for 10 off 15 balls but after that Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul stitched a 121-run partnership to get the Men in Blue back on track.
But once India lost Rahul in the 28th over for 47 there was a string of wickets that fell. Soon, India was reduced to 164 for five in the 33rd over. They lost the wickets of well-set Dhawan (74) skipper Kohli (16) and Iyer (4).
Fans are now urging the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI)to get Ajinkya Rahane back in the mix. Rahane, who last played against South Africa in 2018, was left out of the side after India started using KL Rahul as their back up opener.
Here is how fans are reacting:
Meanwhile, India was bundled out for 255. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Australian bowlers as he scalped three for 56 in 10 overs.