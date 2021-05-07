With the IPL coming to a halt after 29 matches, the focus now shifts to the upcoming inaugural World Test Championship in England next months where India will lock horns with a formidable New Zealand side. As per reports, the Board of Control of Cricket in India would be announcing a jumbo squad for the tour of the UK. A jumbo squad would be announced because, after the WTC final, the Virat Kohli-led side will take on England in a five-match Test series. Also Read - India's Probable Squad For ICC World Test Championship Final vs New Zealand: Will Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Prasidh Krishna Make Virat Kohli-Led Side?

A 30-member squad is expected to be announced on Friday. So, who would be the new faces, or will the BCCI reward IPL performers?

Here are the players who are in line to get a maiden national Test call:

Devdutt Padikkal: After his heroics in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the IPL, the stylish left-hander has emerged as the biggest young star recently. He may not get a game in the UK, but he could be there with the squad, which would help him grow as a cricketer.

Harshal Patel: With 17 wickets in seven matches, Harshal Patel was the Purple Cap holder by a distance. His good show in the IPL could see him get rewarded with a maiden national cap. Like Padikkal, it would help him grow as a cricketer.

Avesh Khan: The 24-year old impressed in the IPL, picking some big wickets in the seven matches he played. He picked up 12 wickets in those IPL games and was one of the big reasons why the Delhi Capitals emerged as a strong side.

Abhimanyu Easwaran: The Bengal top-order batsman has been in sensational touch in the domestic circuit and that could see him earn his maiden national call. It is expected that India will carry many openers for the tour. If that is the case, he stands a realistic chance of making the cut.

Prasidh Krishna: For the KKR pacer, it would be his maiden national Test cap. He has already received his maiden call for the limited-overs side. This could be the opportunity he has waited for.