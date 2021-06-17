New Delhi: With a day to go for the start of the World Test Championship final, former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar was asked if the current Virat Kohli-led Indian side was the best ever. Upfront, Tendulkar made it clear that such comparisons should not be made, as rules and quality of the game have changed with the passing of time. Also Read - Southampton Weather Forecast June 18, Friday, WTC Final - India vs New Zealand: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport on Day 1 at Ageas Bowl

“First of all, I would like to say that there should be no comparison between the teams. If you look at the teams of the ’80s or the teams of the ’90s, then each team has its own importance,” Tendulkar said while speaking to Zee News. Also Read - Mohammed Siraj Not in India's Playing XI For WTC Final vs New Zealand, Twitterverse Gutted

“There is a balance of players in teams of every era and every team plays cricket against different teams with different rules. Circumstances are totally different and the change of rules has had a huge impact on cricket,” added Tendulkar. Also Read - WTC Final: We Have Our Bases Covered, Says India Skipper Virat Kohli

Tendulkar also pointed out how 250 was once considered a good score and now even 300 is not good enough.

“If you see, in earlier times, more than 250 runs in ODI cricket was considered a good score, but today even 300 runs are not enough to save the match,” Tendulkar further added.

Kohli and Tendulkar have been part of the Indian dressing-room in the past. Who can forget Kohli carrying Tendulkar on his shoulders after India won the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium?

Time and again, Kohli has admitted that Tendulkar is his batting idol.

Meanwhile, the pressure would be on Kohli as expectations and stakes would be high when India lock horns with a formidable New Zealand side at the Ageas Bowl.