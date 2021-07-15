London: In a bid to prepare well ahead of the five-match Test series against England, the Virat Kohli-led side will play a three-day warm-up game against County Championship XI at Emirates Riverside, Durham. As per a report on Cricbuzz, the game is scheduled to start on July 20.Also Read - Covid-19 Hits Virat Kohli-Led Indian Team in England, One Player Tests Positive: Report

It would be a great opportunity for the side to get acclimitised to the conditions ahead of the long season. Earlier, one felt it was lack of preparation that hurt the side in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton versus New Zealand. This time the Indian team is taking no chances and leaving no stone unturned ahead of the Tests.

The match will start at 4:30 PM IST. The match can also be watched live on the Durham Cricket TV YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, in what must have disrupted the touring party’s plans – it is believed that an Indian player has tested positive for Coronavirus and will not be travelling with the team to Durham for the warm-up game. The name of the player has not been disclosed as yet – but that is expected to happen soon.

It is reported that the players would again be tested on reaching Durham. The first round of testing happened last Saturday (July 10) and again on Wednesday (July 14), there was another round of testing. The infected player tested positive after the first round of tests itself.

The latest development in the Indian camp could have ramifications on the series at large. the England Cricket Board (ECB) had earlier said that crowds would be allowed to come into the grounds for the matches, but with the number of cases on the rise in the UK that could change.