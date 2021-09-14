Dubai: The Royal Challengers Bangalore have always stepped it up for a cause. Be it wearing the green jersey to spread awareness about the environment or be it wearing the blue this time in a bid to pay tribute to the Covid frontline workers. The Virat Kohli-led franchise has announced when they would be wearing the blue this season in UAE. The RCB side will wear the blue jersey in the second leg opener against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20.Also Read - With Injured Faf du Plessis' IPL 2021 Participation in Doubt; CSK Players Who Could Open With Ruturaj Gaikwad

In a tweet from the official handle, it confirmed the news: "RCB to wear Blue Jersey v KKR on 20th We at RCB are honoured to sport the Blue kit, that resembles the colour of the PPE kits of the frontline warriors, to pay tribute to their invaluable service while leading the fight against the Covid pandemic."

RCB to wear Blue Jersey v KKR on 20th We at RCB are honoured to sport the Blue kit, that resembles the colour of the PPE kits of the frontline warriors, to pay tribute to their invaluable service while leading the fight against the Covid pandemic.#PlayBold #1Team1Fight pic.twitter.com/r0NPBdybAS — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 14, 2021

The Kohli-led side would like to get the UAE leg off to a winning start and take one step closer to making the playoffs. Currently, with five wins from seven games, they are placed 3rd in the points table.

Kohli has said that he is looking forward to this exciting T20 phase. “I am very excited to see them with the whole group at practice & very excited to resume a very good season that we started last time around,” he said in a video posted by RCB social media team on Monday.